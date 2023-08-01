CONCORD – Since 1977, Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) Department has supplied nearly $2.3 million dollars to help fund projects through the Matching Incentive Grant Program.

There’s more to come this year, as the application period opens on Aug. 7 and runs through Sept. 8.

The Matching Incentive Grant Program encourages certain non-profit groups (PTO's, civic clubs, youth sports organizations, church organizations, garden clubs, athletic or recreation associations) to provide more adequate recreational and park facilities in their local communities. All improvements must be located on public property owned by Cabarrus County, the boards of education, a municipality within the county or property leased to the County for a minimum of 15 years.

Grant applications are priority rated based on the type of project.

Past projects have included the creation and renovation of nature and fitness trails, playgrounds, disc golf courses, picnic shelters, press boxes, concession stands, ballfields, ball courts and gardens.

Weddington Hills Elementary has reaped the benefits of Matching Incentive Grants. School PTO Vice President Genevieve Meendering helped secure funding for fencing around one of the school playgrounds.

The program “allows us to think broader on how to enrich our school community and create a safe environment where all children can play and have fun,” Meendering said.

Weddington Hills Elementary Encore teacher and Nature Club advisor Kate Highsmith also helped add school resources through the program.

She obtained funding for the revitalization of the Lenora Barron Nature Trail behind the school. The money was used for additional opportunities for children and the community to participate in physical, literacy, creative and nature activities.

The trail includes stenciled hopscotch spaces, interchangeable display cases for story walks, an ABC station for phonetics, a chalkboard art wall and a butterfly garden.

“Many have become too dependent on technology, and the program allows us to provide green spaces where individuals can reconnect with nature,” Highsmith said.

The trail itself was established through previous matching incentive grants. Former physical education teacher Lenora Barron was instrumental in acquiring the funds, creating the space and continuously seeking grants to upgrade the area

“Lenora got the area paved and installed signs that labeled the different trees and plants on the trail,” Highsmith said. “The recent beautification project honors and continues her legacy here at Weddington Hills Elementary.”

Grants provide up to 50 percent of the actual project cost, based on the amount approved by the ALP Commission.

For more information on the Matching Incentive Grant Program, contact Ian Sweeney at 704-920-3488 or ijsweeney@cabarruscounty.us.