Subaru of America, Inc. (“SOA”) and Subaru Concord recently presented a check for $43,114 to Cabarrus Meals on Wheels. Cabarrus Meals on Wheels was a local beneficiary in the 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event.

In its 15th year, Subaru’s signature philanthropic event has donated over $256 million to more than 1,700 charity partners nationwide. Through the 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event® the automaker and its retailers donated a combined $29.1 million to charities, with $20.7 million donated by Subaru of America and $8.4 million donated by Subaru retailers.

From mid-November through the end of the calendar year, with every new Subaru purchased or leased, Subaru donated $250 to each customer’s choice of charities*. For 2022, SOA selected the four national charities: ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation. Subaru retailers could also elect to add a local charity and Subaru Concord selected Cabarrus Meals on Wheels its hometown charity and matched SOA’s contribution for each new car sold during the event.

The check for $43,114 was presented to Cabarrus Meals on Wheels by Bill Musgrave, Gary Porter, Steve Porter and Whitney Marti, all of Subaru Concord. Accepting the check on behalf of Cabarrus Meals on Wheels was Kimberly Strong, executive director of Cabarrus Meals on Wheels.

“The partnership that Cabarrus Meals on Wheels has with Subaru Concord has been phenomenal. Not only do they deliver for us, but they also, as you can see, give us all this wonderful funding from the Subaru Share the Love Event.” said Strong. “These funds will help us feed over 45 people this year. It takes about $1,000 to feed one client for one year. We could not do this without them, so we really appreciate it.”

This is the ninth year that Subaru Concord selected this organization as its Hometown Charity partner. Over the nine years, they have received over $192,000 from the Subaru Share the Love Event.

The four national charities received a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each.