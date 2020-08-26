Meals on Wheels needs volunteers

Volunteer drivers needed for Meals on Wheels. Cabarrus Meals on Wheels needs volunteer drivers to deliver meals Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
“During the pandemic, it is more important than ever to keep our seniors safe,” said Kimberly Strong, Executive Director of Cabarrus Meals on Wheels. “We continue to deliver a daily hot meal, but need the help of community members to provide that next meal.”
Cabarrus Meals on Wheel delivers an average of 488 meals a day Monday through Friday. The need is even greater. The organization is moving into a new facility at 342 Penny Lane, Concord, which will give it a capacity of up to 1,000 meals a day. There is a fundraising campaign underway too.
If you would like to help or have questions about the program visit cabarrusmow.org or call Taylor at 704-932-3412.
