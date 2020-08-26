 Skip to main content
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers
Meals on Wheels needs volunteers

Meals on Wheels

Cabarrus Meals on Wheels delivers an average of 488 nutritious meals Monday through Friday but the need is even greater. Volunteers are needed and donations are needed for the new larger facility on Penny Lane.

 From Meals on Wheels brochure

Volunteer drivers needed for Meals on Wheels. Cabarrus Meals on Wheels needs volunteer drivers to deliver meals Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

“During the pandemic, it is more important than ever to keep our seniors safe,” said Kimberly Strong, Executive Director of Cabarrus Meals on Wheels. “We continue to deliver a daily hot meal, but need the help of community members to provide that next meal.”

Cabarrus Meals on Wheel delivers an average of 488 meals a day Monday through Friday. The need is even greater. The organization is moving into a new facility at 342 Penny Lane, Concord, which will give it a capacity of up to 1,000 meals a day. There is a fundraising campaign underway too.

If you would like to help or have questions about the program visit cabarrusmow.org or call Taylor at 704-932-3412.

