Meals on Wheels puts $500,000 donation from Blue Cross and Blue Shield NC to good use during pandemic

According to Blue Cross NC, social isolation was already a challenge among seniors with 43 percent reporting feeling lonely on a regular basis. COVID-19 has only exacerbated that problem as a pandemic study revealed that number has jumped up to 72 percent.

Social isolation can also lead to physical health issues including poor cardiovascular ruction, impaired immunity, cognitive decline and depression, according to Blue Cross NC which is doing what it can to help.

In a typical year, Meals on Wheels serves 41,711 North Carolina seniors. This year, with the help of Blue Cross NC, that number will increase by 11 percent, so there has been a notable increase for need of funds.

These funds will be used to purchase items like refrigerators, freezers, packaging, and healthy food. Additionally, the investment will supplement delivery costs, PPE, temporary staffing support, and anything else that will help Meals on Wheels meet the needs of North Carolina seniors.

In Cabarrus County, Cabarrus Meals on Wheels used its funds to purchase PPE and hand sanitizer to ensure the safety of both its senior recipients and volunteers. The help has been well received across the state.