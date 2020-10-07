Meals on Wheels puts $500,000 donation from Blue Cross and Blue Shield NC to good use during pandemic

CABARRUS COUNTY — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has invested $500,000 across the state to help Meals on Wheels sustain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cabarrus County has received $5,000 in aid and used that to meet the increased need for food delivery for seniors across the state as well as helping out those who are unable to make it to the grocery store.
With the $5,000 donated to Cabarrus County, Blue Cross NC was able to purchase 2,500 frozen meals for about 450 clients.
“We know that this is a challenging time for seniors, specifically those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 and are unable to obtain and prepare meals for themselves,” Cheryl Parquet, director of community engagement and marketing activation at Blue Cross NC, said in a press release. “Now, more than ever, our commitment to improving food security in North Carolina and supporting the mission of Meals on Wheels of NC is critical.”
Before COVID-19, nearly 1 in 4 seniors were threatened by hunger in North Carolina. In April, Meals on Wheels saw a national increase in need, with an average of 77 percent more meals and 47 percent more seniors served compared to just the month before.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly hard on those ages 65 and up with the virus hitting that population particularly hard.
According to Blue Cross NC, social isolation was already a challenge among seniors with 43 percent reporting feeling lonely on a regular basis. COVID-19 has only exacerbated that problem as a pandemic study revealed that number has jumped up to 72 percent.
Social isolation can also lead to physical health issues including poor cardiovascular ruction, impaired immunity, cognitive decline and depression, according to Blue Cross NC which is doing what it can to help.
In a typical year, Meals on Wheels serves 41,711 North Carolina seniors. This year, with the help of Blue Cross NC, that number will increase by 11 percent, so there has been a notable increase for need of funds.
These funds will be used to purchase items like refrigerators, freezers, packaging, and healthy food. Additionally, the investment will supplement delivery costs, PPE, temporary staffing support, and anything else that will help Meals on Wheels meet the needs of North Carolina seniors.
In Cabarrus County, Cabarrus Meals on Wheels used its funds to purchase PPE and hand sanitizer to ensure the safety of both its senior recipients and volunteers. The help has been well received across the state.
“[The] Meals On Wheels North Carolina Board would like to thank Blue Cross and Blue Shield for supporting our Meals On Wheels programs across the state,” Alan Winstead, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Wake County, said. “Providing nutritious meals improves the health of seniors who are food insecure. It also provides a safety check for these seniors who may not have someone else checking on them. The Pandemic has created a greater demand for us to be a valuable resource to our vulnerable homebound older adults. Providing the flexibility to utilize these funds to meet each program's needs has enabled us to meet a demand that would have been increasingly challenging, given the current environment.”
If you’d like to learn more about Meals on Wheels and how you can help support seniors in your community, visit the North Carolina branch website at mealsonwheelsamerica.org.
