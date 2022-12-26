 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Means, Miller represent state and county in Washington celebration

  • Updated
  • 0
Retired school personnel

North Carolina Retired School Personnel President Wilma King Means and Evelyn Miller Treasurer were invited to represent North Carolina at the National Retired Teachers Associations 75th Anniversary Celebration in Washington, D.C. Retired educators from every state and territories were treated to an all-expense paid conference, reception, banquet and awards. They had breakout sessions and discussed issues that many retirees have in common and shared experiences. Pictured are Alfred Campos Director for NRTA, AARP’s Educator community, Means, who is Volunteer Leader for the State on N.C., and Miller Cabarrus county NCRSP winner.

 Submitted photo

North Carolina Retired School Personnel President Wilma King Means and Evelyn Miller Treasurer were invited to represent North Carolina at the National Retired Teachers Associations 75th Anniversary Celebration in Washington, D.C.

Retired educators from every state and territories were treated to an all-expense paid conference, reception, banquet and awards. They had breakout sessions and discussed issues that many retirees have in common and shared experiences.

Pictured are Alfred Campos Director for NRTA, AARP’s Educator community, Means, who is Volunteer Leader for the State on N.C., and Miller Cabarrus county NCRSP winner.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany energy crisis: Prices soar in cold winter months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts