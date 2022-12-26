Means, Miller represent state and county in Washington celebration

North Carolina Retired School Personnel President Wilma King Means and Evelyn Miller Treasurer were invited to represent North Carolina at the National Retired Teachers Associations 75th Anniversary Celebration in Washington, D.C. Retired educators from every state and territories were treated to an all-expense paid conference, reception, banquet and awards. They had breakout sessions and discussed issues that many retirees have in common and shared experiences. Pictured are Alfred Campos Director for NRTA, AARP’s Educator community, Means, who is Volunteer Leader for the State on N.C., and Miller Cabarrus county NCRSP winner.