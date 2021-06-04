Mecklenburg County woman snags $1 million prize

RALEIGH – Eleni Housiadas of Charlotte decided to pick up a 50X the Cash ticket and scored a $1 million top prize.

Housiadas purchased her winning $10 ticket from the Circle K on Sharon Road West in Charlotte.

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Housiadas had a choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like 50X the Cash make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $60.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.