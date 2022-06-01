This is the 2022 graduating class of Covenant Classical School in Concord. They are, from left, Miriam Arensman, Griffin Wong, Jessica Dowd, Logan Mahaley, Mackenzie Deane, Connor Foster, Lacie Hunt, Logan Russell, Samantha Holman and Parker Rose.
Meet the Class of 2022 from Covenant Classical
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONCORD — N.C. Department of Transportation officials invite the public to submit questions and comments regarding proposed improvements to th…
CONCORD — From the time she could walk, Ashleigh Ennis was immersed in Cabarrus County’s fire service.
Central Cabarrus High School recently announced the Junior Marshals for 2022. These students are recognized for their hard work, diligence and…
There is a Don Felder performance in store for Village Park.
Youth mountain bikers represented the Cog Crushers, Cox Mill High School and Harris Road Middle School.
Jay M. Robinson High School has named its Junior Marshals based on outstanding academic achievement.
Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the observed holiday.
Contractors will close Barbrick Avenue Southwest for four months as work gets underway on the new streetscape.
Editor’s Note: This is the first part of a series of stories about U.S. Navy Seaman First Class Joseph Grady “JG” Black Jr.
There are several opportunities available.