Meetings remind of the 1898 Massacre as 125th anniversary approaches

WILMINGTON—Williston Middle School was the scene of the Nov. 12th Town Hall Meeting & Gospel Fest. Nearly 100 patrons attended the meeting, which featured a Laura Flanders film depicting the impact of the 1898 Massacre in the city, as well as a presentation by author, Tim Tyson. The event’s focus was to address wounds from 1898 that continue to exist today, and to explore the vision of a Wilmington Journal/Gregory Church Historic District.

Tyson, a Williston graduate, pointed out in his remarks that “the Wilmington Massacre and Coup of 1898 lets us know why history matters. Why not just forget about it? It’s not a fruitless nostalgia of pain, but an effort to redeem a democratic promise rooted in the living ingredients of our own history. If we are to claim freedom from our past, we have to own it. If we are to claim those parts of our heritage that speak to our needs more loudly than ever, we have to own those, too. This is not all about guilt and shame and despair, not about nursing old grievances in ways that cripple our sense of possibility. It is about taking hold of our own historical imagination.”

Tyson went on to say, “Looking back, it is clear that the losers of the 1890s had more to teach us than the winners. Their achievements, bringing blacks and poor whites, separated by hard history, into political cooperation, winning every statewide election in 1896; building up the public schools for all, speak profoundly to our predicaments. If African Americans, Latinos, and public-spirited whites pull together, we can revive the old fusionist vision. It is important to remember the victims of the white supremacy revolution of 1898. But it is even more important to remember 1897, how they lived and why they died, and what died with them, and to make their dream live again.”

Event planner, Rev. Kojo Nantambu, was pleased with the turnout, as well as the community support in song that contributed to the Gospel Fest portion of the program. The question and answer portion of the town hall meeting shed a great deal of light on much that still needs to be done over 120 years after the 1898 Massacre.

The Wilmington Journal/Gregory Church Historic District initiative plans to renovate and revive the district where Gregory Church and the Wilmington Journal building are located. Both of these institutions have played key roles in the development and progress of Wilmington’s African American community, as well as the growth and development of the city as a whole.

Initiative supporters have put forth a plan to lift up the mandate of the 1898 Commission and pursue a four-part action plan to restore Gregory Church/Wilmington Journal Buildings. An Action Plan to move from the recommendations of the 1898 Commission to Economic and Social Solutions includes Seven Action Points recommended by Rev. Dr. William Barber II in 1998, and the Village/Remnant, dispersed because of 1898, reunited now with a new mission of restoration, reparation, and repair.

The Nov. 12th Town Hall Meeting is the first of several events to focus on the 125th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre on Nov. 10, 2023, but to initiate a community development effort to establish a Historic District in the Wilmington Journal/Gregory Church location of the city.

Supporters of this effort are invited to contact Olinda Watkins, odw3220@gmail.com for further information regarding fundraising efforts, and Wilmington Journal/Gregory Church Initiative.