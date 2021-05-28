Memorial Day weekend remembrance underway, poppies in Harrisburg Veterans Park Saturday

Harrisburg's American Legion Auxiliary Unit #523 has placed 100 American flags at Veterans Park at the corner of Hwy. 49 and Harrisburg Veterans Road.

This beautiful display is intended to remind passersby there's more reason for the upcoming holiday than just a long weekend or a chance for a cookout. The flags will remain on display through Memorial Day, May 31st.

On Saturday May 29, beginning at 10 a.am., auxiliary members will be at Veterans Park to distribute poppies, the Memorial Day flower that symbolizes the sacrifice of so many men and women in defense of our freedoms. The poem "In Flanders Field" which tells the poppy story. Any donations offered from the distribution of the free poppies will be used exclusively for the care of veterans or veteran families in need.

That morning, members of the Harrisburg Post will be placing flags on graves of veterans in several cemeteries in the Harrisburg community.

In early afternoon, Post #523 Legionnaires will join the Auxiliary at Veterans Park to conduct a flag retirement ceremony, a "burning" of worn flags. Unfortunately, too many citizens are unaware of the proper way to dispose of flags no longer serviceable. The Harrisburgr Post collects worn flags, primarily with a box outside of Lowe's Foods in Harrisburg.. This ceremony will not only be a disposal of hundreds of flags already collected but should also be a learning experience for individuals who aren't aware of the respectful destruction or "retirement" of those flags.