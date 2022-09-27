Mental Health America expands Cabarrus outreach with a new place and face

CONCORD – Mental Health America of Central Carolinas is reaffirming its commitment to improved behavioral health education and access to care in Cabarrus County with a new location in the heart of the community and the hiring of LaDonte’ Lee, a full-time outreach manager dedicated to serving local needs.

Mental health is the second greatest community need according to the 2020 Cabarrus Community Needs Assessment. For the good part of a decade, government, nonprofit and healthcare agencies in Cabarrus County have collaborated on ways to end the stigma around mental health and develop thoughtful solutions to the growing crisis. MHA has actively participated in those conversations and supported the community with expert resources.

MHA has chapters across the nation. In 1933, the organization founded the Central Carolinas chapter in Charlotte. In 2003, the chapter expanded to include and serve Cabarrus County. The organization credits much of its local impact to the work of the Cabarrus Strategic Committee — made up of local family/patient advocates — and representatives from area faith, government, healthcare and law enforcement agencies.

In 2021, MHA received a $795,000, multi-year American Recovery Plan Resiliency Grant from Cabarrus County. Through MHA, the funding will provide the community with mental health awareness programs, such as Question-Persuade-Refer, Suicide Prevention Training and Mental Health First Aid; free short-term counseling — as well as family and individual peer support programs.

In May, it was announced MHA will also part with the United Way of Central Carolinas to create a collaborative effort to increase mental health awareness and access in Cabarrus.

MHA Executive Director Kathy Rogers and her board decided it was the right time to secure a physical location, which opened earlier this year in the Old Creamery complex (363 Church N, Suite 250P, Concord) and create a full-time outreach role.

The organization hired Lee as a dedicated Cabarrus County outreach manager in June.

Lee is charged with coordinating grant responsibilities and supporting the collaborative to ensure the work continues. He’ll do that by raising awareness of MHA’s programs and services, connecting the community to MHA, and creating supportive networks with community partners.

Lee’s resume is rich with experience in education and community engagement, serving organizations, including the Steve Smith Family Foundation, Thompson Children and Family Focus, and Communities in Schools. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Charlotte and a master’s degree in public administration with a focus in nonprofit from Keller Graduate School of Management.

Over the past few months, Lee met with community leaders and organizers. He says they’ve shown enthusiasm for MHA’s mission (which is providing help, offering hope and promoting mental wellness through advocacy, education and prevention) and the potential impact its investment will make on local mental health outcomes.

“The meetings have left me with a clear understanding of the work we have to do on behalf of Cabarrus County families,” Lee said. “I see a way forward for the children and adults who struggle with mental health, and the caregivers who need more support. MHA is here to broaden the conversation, and provide practical, accessible and equitable solutions.”

MHA offers Cabarrus County residents free access to mental health services and resources. These include:

No-cost short-term counseling

QPR Suicide Prevention and Mental Health First Aid Trainings

ParentVOICE (emotional/resource support meetings for parents and caregivers of children)

Compeer (one-to-one supportive friendship and mentoring)

Coffee and Conversations (stigma-reduction and awareness events)

“It’s been exciting to share all the ways MHA provides help, offers hope and promotes mental wellness in Cabarrus,” Lee said.

In addition to Lee, MHA facilitators Cathy Johnson and Kristine Holt serve as family partners in Cabarrus, connecting families with resources for their children. To speak with a family partner or learn more about their services, call 704-365-3454, x228.

To speak with Lee or set up a meeting or presentation on local mental health topics, email llee@mhaofcc.org or call 980-748-4213.

For more information about MHA or to learn about upcoming events and programs, visit mhaofcc.org.