Mermaids and pirates ‘ARRRR’ taking over SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord
Mermaids and pirates ‘ARRRR’ taking over SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord

  • Updated
Mermaids and Pirates

Mermaids and pirates are taking over at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord, and guests will have the chance for a meet-and-great from now to April 18.

 SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord

For the first time in its history, a magical mermaid and pirate experience is coming to SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium.

Mermaids and Pirates

Kids will have a chance to transform into a mermaid or pirate, with themed names, tattoos, pirate hats and swords. 

Batten down the hatches, grab your friends, and get ready to unleash your inner mermaid or pirate at SEA LIFE Aquarium, and meet one, too! From now through April 18, guests can transform into a mermaid or a pirate with themed names, tattoos, pirate hats and swords, while supplies last.

Guests can personally meet both a mermaid and a pirate on select days and times throughout the event period, with purchase of a “VIP Mermaid and Pirate Experience” ticket. These meet-and-greets will offer memorable photo opportunities and allow guests to take part in story time with a mermaid! Guests are also invited to take part in themed crafts and activities, from a mermaid bean bag toss to a pirate ring toss and more, included with general admission.

“SEA LIFE brings an ocean of fun to its guests every day, and now we are adding a bit of magic with this brand-new experience,” said Erin McCarthy, general manager at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium. “We hope this will provide an opportunity for families and kids of all ages to turn off the computer screens and take part in imaginative and carefree fun!”

Families are encouraged to visit https://www.visitsealife.com/charlotte-concord/whats-inside/events-experiences/mermaids-and-pirates-event/ to purchase tickets and learn more about the event.

