Mermaids and pirates ‘ARRRR’ taking over SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord

For the first time in its history, a magical mermaid and pirate experience is coming to SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium.

Batten down the hatches, grab your friends, and get ready to unleash your inner mermaid or pirate at SEA LIFE Aquarium, and meet one, too! From now through April 18, guests can transform into a mermaid or a pirate with themed names, tattoos, pirate hats and swords, while supplies last.

Guests can personally meet both a mermaid and a pirate on select days and times throughout the event period, with purchase of a “VIP Mermaid and Pirate Experience” ticket. These meet-and-greets will offer memorable photo opportunities and allow guests to take part in story time with a mermaid! Guests are also invited to take part in themed crafts and activities, from a mermaid bean bag toss to a pirate ring toss and more, included with general admission.