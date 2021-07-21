Metro63 Industrial Project Announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – The City of Kannapolis welcomes the Trammell Crow Company (TCC), who has announced they have purchased 94 acres of property off I-85 at Lane Street, exit 63. The property located at 5700 Royce Street will be developed as the Metro63 Logistics Center.

The firm plans to construct a new 755,928 square foot Class A speculative development. The facility will be built to house a wide variety of logistics users and will include a cross-dock configuration, 190 truck courts, 172 trailer drops, 490 parking spaces and 10 acres of auxiliary parking for additional trailer and/or auto parking. Construction is expected to begin this month and the building would be ready to open in August 2022.

“While TCC develops several product types across its logistics platform, we particularly noted demand indicators for large cross-dock facilities, like Metro63, that serve both the local Charlotte and regional populations, including the Triad, the Triangle, Wilmington, Asheville, and Richmond, Va.,” Woody Coley, Senior Vice President for TCC, said in a press release.

Coley is leading the firm’s industrial and office development efforts in North Carolina.