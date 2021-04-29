Midland annexes in over 1,000 acres, makes changes for development future

MIDLAND — In the four months since the start of the year, the Town of Midland has annexed in over 1,000 acres and the town is looking for a new path forward in development.

Since January there have been three major annexation requests that were approved by the town council. There was a request approved February to annex 308.45 acres, a request in March to annex 9.61 acres and, more recently, one was approved for 695.76 acres. In total, the town has annexed in 1,013.82 acres.

The majority of this property is expected to be developed for housing and potentially have some commercial zoning.

The expected future development from these annexations will also add to the town's Ad Valorem tax revenues, and with over 1,000 acres of potential land for development, that increase could be substantial and help grow the town's tax base. With the 24/27 Sewer Project still underway, the town expects to attract more commercial development which will also aid in growing that base.

In addition to these massive annexations, the town also has several other housing developments nearing completion and just kicking off.