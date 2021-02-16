Midland annexes in over 300 acres, potential development

MIDLAND More land is headed for annexation into the Town of Midland.

The Midland Town Council approved the annexation of 308 acres of land and started the process for another 10 at last week's meeting.

The town council approved the annexation petition from BHR Land Holdings, LLC. The petition requested that 308.45 acres of land along U.S. Highway 601 be permitted into the town limits.

BHR Land Holdings, LLC first petitioned for annexation November 25, 2020. The petition went before the town council at its January meeting. The town clerk was then instructed to review the petition before it went back to council for a vote Fed. 9.

The property is currently undeveloped and doesn't require town services. But there are plans to develop the land in the future. BHR Land Holdings had purchased the property in 2019. B & C Land Farming sold three tracts of land and Carolina Development Services, LC sold 273.28 acres.

The town also received a petition to annex 9.61 acres into the town limits. The property is located off of 911 Sleepy Hollow Road. The property is undeveloped.

The town council voted to set a public hearing for the town council's March meeting for the property annexation.