Midland annexes more than 1,000 acres, makes changes for development future

MIDLAND — In the four months since the start of the year, the Town of Midland has annexed more than 1,000 acres and the town is looking for a new path forward in development.
Since January there have been three major annexation requests that were approved by the town council. There was a request approved in February to annex 308.45 acres, a request in March to annex 9.61 acres and, more recently, one was approved for 695.76 acres. In total, the town has annexed in 1,013.82 acres.
The majority of this property is expected to be developed for housing and potentially have some commercial zoning.
The expected future development from these annexations will also add to the town's property tax revenues, and with over 1,000 acres of potential land for development, that increase could be substantial and help grow the town's tax base. With the Highway 24/27 Sewer Project still underway, the town expects to attract more commercial development which will also aid in growing that base.
In addition to these massive annexations, the town also has several other housing developments nearing completion and just kicking off.
The Bethel Glen development just had the last of its lots issued and Fox Creek just had the last of its lots built out. The Wyntree Townhomes are now about 70 percent built out, Planning and Zoning Administrator Kassie Watts said. And the new K and D Homes is finishing up its construction drawings. That project is expected to begin construction in 2022 and is estimated to complete in 2025.
In 2020, the town also approved several other property annexations and preliminary housing plats.
Watts said that, after meeting with potential developers, the Planning and Zoning Board felt there needed to be better language in the Midland Development Ordinance (MDO) for residential development, especially with such large projects headed for the town.
Currently there is a Traditional Neighborhood Development District (TNDO) zoning in the MDO for projects with a lot size smaller than 11,600 square feet. But town staff wanted to add another option with some more specific language.
"We have several fairly large projects coming up and during those discussions staff, in talking about some of the different options of things that are going to be considered, we determined there might need to be another option on the table besides the TNDO," Watts said. "The TNDO language is not very strong and there are a lot of pages, but it really doesn't say a lot. We feel like this option would hopefully get a better product and nicer subdivisions."
The new zoning district option is Planned Residential Development. The major benefit of this zoning district's language, Watts said, is the negotiation power.
"It gives you a lot of flexibility to negotiate with the developer and for the developer to negotiate with council," Watts said. "It let's them, the developer, come up with a more individualized, unique plan."
Language in the zoning states:
"The Planned Residential Development District (PRD) permits flexibility in the design, construction, and processing of residential developments. ...These regulations are further indented to promote cluster development and encourage integrated conservation design that creates sustainable, economical, and efficient use of the lane while providing a harmonious variety of housing choices and preservation of natural and scenic qualities of open space."
The conservation and land use was a must for the zoning district, Watts said. The council wants to see well utilized open spaces and houses fronting on open spaces, she said. This district zoning, she said, has better language to allow the town and developers to negotiate and come up with, hopefully, a good product.
The PRD zoning also allows for some commercial use as well.
Watts said she expects this zoning district will be attractive to future developers and she gave credit to the Planning and Zoning board for their hard work putting the language together for the district.
"The planning and zoning board is doing a really great job," she said. "It has a lot of great members and we appreciate all their hard work."
As the town receives zoning requests, Watts said, they hope to utilize the new district to create a better future development for the town and its residents.