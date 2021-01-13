Midland approves Highway 24/27 commercial rezoning

The town's planning and zoning committee also postponed its vote to recommend rezoning back in October 2020 over similar road maintenance concerns. Ultimately, the committee decided in November 2020, to recommend rezoning.

Watts explained that the rezoned lot does have 400 feet of property that faces Riceland Way, but it does not have an access point onto the road. Should the owner want to put an access there, the residents on Riceland Way and the commercial owner will have to come to a legal agreement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She also stressed that the town would not approve any plans for a secondary access unless there was a legal agreement with the other property owners allowing it. But there may never be a second access point, Watts said.

"It depends on what the use is there for whether or not they need more than one access," the planning and zoning administrator said. "It is possible that they may not. Certainly, having to improve a private road for a secondary access is something that would discourage someone from wanting to access onto Riceland Way because it would not be cheap."

The rezoned property is located on a section of Highway 24/27 that may have sewer access in the future, making it a desirable commercial spot. But having only one access onto the highway, it could limit the type of business that is placed there.