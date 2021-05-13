Midland budget shows new developments increase tax base, little pandemic impact

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The budget also includes funds for the town's first Fourth of July fireworks show and new Christmas decorations.

There are $25,800 in the Pubic Event Fund for the fireworks show which will take place July 2. This amount includes the cost of the fireworks vendor, event manager, portable lighting, porta-johns, hand washing stations, and sanitation. The budget also includes $28,000 in the Advertising and PR line item for an additional 3-foot Christmas tree section and decorative baubles for the crossroads.

Under law enforcement, the two patrol vehicles the town is responsible for are nearing their end-of-life. After four years of use, they are tipping into triple digest, Pars said, and will need to be replaced. But due to Ford redesigning the patrol vehicle model, the cost to replace the vehicles will increase. Usually, equipment in the vehicles are able to be removed from the old vehicles and placed in the new. But due to new interior dimensions, the vehicles will need to be fitted with resized equipment.

The town will also cover the cost of the body camera system that works as the vehicle's in-car camera. That cot is about $11,000.