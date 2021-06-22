Midland hosts its first 4th of July fireworks show at Rob Wallace Park

MIDLAND — The Town of Midland is hosting its first fireworks show at Rob Wallace Park, after a year of planning.
Last year during a meeting, the Midland Town Council members expressed an interest in the town holding its own Fourth of July fireworks show.
At the time, several municipalities had to completely cancel their celebrations due to concerns over COVID-19.
Knowing all municipalities in Cabarrus County had to either outright cancel or heavily limit events, council members discussed the idea of giving Midland residents a good show in 2021, if restrictions allowed it. The council requested that Town Manager Doug Paris find an event company to help and sealed the deal with a line for funding the show in the town's budget.
A full year of panning and several lifted COVID-19 restrictions later, the town has prepared what is expected to be a rather large fireworks show at the Rob Wallace Park Friday, July 2, at 10 p.m.
Parking is first come first serve and the town mentioned that all park rules apply during the show, including no alcohol or littering.