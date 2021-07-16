 Skip to main content
Midland mayor, councilmen run unopposed for the second time in a row
Midland mayor, councilmen run unopposed for the second time in a row

  • Updated
Town of Midland

Two Midland councilmen and the current mayor are running unopposed for the second time. 

 Town of Midland
Mayor John Crump

Mayor John Crump previously served as Mayor from 2005 to 2009, before he joined the board as a council member and was later appointed as mayor in 2017 when former Mayor Kathy Kitts died.

MIDLAND — For the second time in a row, Mayor John Crump along with Councilman Rich Wise and Councilman Mike Tallent have secured their re-election without opposition. All three are running unopposed for their seats. Midland, incorporated in 2000, has seen contested elections every term until the year 2017 when Crump, Wise, and Tallent first ran unopposed.

Crump previously served as Mayor from 2005 to 2009, when he decided to take some time off from public service. It wasn’t long before he rejoined the board as a member of Town Council and was appointed as Mayor Pro Tem. When late Mayor Kathy Kitts passed away in 2017 from a long battle with cancer, the Town Council chose him to fill the remainder of Kitts’ term.

Councilman Mike Tallent

Councilman Mike Tallent previously served on the council and was mayor pro tem.

That same year, the Town Council picked Mike Tallent to rejoin the Town Council and fill the vacant seat. Tallent previously served on the Town Council as Mayor Pro Tem, however he rolled off the board to serve as the Chairman of the Cabarrus County Republican Party. Individuals cannot hold elected office while serving as party Chairman. In 2017, Tallent had finished his time as Chairman was eligible to rejoin the board.

Councilman Rich Wise

Councilman Rich Wise filed for re-election in 2017 and ran unopposed, four years later the same has happened. 

Crump, Tallent, and Wise all filed for re-election together in 2017. For the first time in the town’s history there was no opposition. Four years later the trio repeats the feat.

