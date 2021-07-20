Midland mom explains chronic illness to kids with new book

"When they were younger, maybe three or five, it was really hard to explain to them that mommy has to go to the hospital because I wasn't feeling very well. At that age they may or may not have understood it," Pegram explained. "I just remember with my boys, it was harder to explain because in some ways I was still young myself and I was still learning the disease."

But now that she is older and has more experience with the disease, Pegram feels more confident in explaining it to her daughter. They have both sat down to read "Klara's Talent" together, and while her daughter may still be a little young to understand everything, the book is helping explain why Pegram can't do some things other parents do. But the book also has a bit of problem solving.

"That was one of the goals to show that you could still overcome obstacles, even if they are thrown in your way," Pegram said. "Just giving kids the idea that if we can't do it one way, then let's try a different way. Everything is not impossible just because you have an illness."

For parents with the disease, Pegram said dealing with gMG and trying to raise kids can feel isolating but there is help.

"There are different resources out there for adults and children," she said. "This journey with chronic illnesses isn't something you have to tackle by yourself."