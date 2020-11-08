Midland Post 433 excels in serving veterans

In addition to acquiring the various demilitarized equipment to entice and educate the community, Post members recently came together to promote one of the four pillars of the American Legion, Americanism. Last year on Veterans Day, members of the Post spoke with students and staff members of Bethel Elementary School about the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Ceremonial Table. Their presentation was well-received.

While we may not be able to do the same this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are not sidelined. Avery Canupp, Post sergeant-at-arms, and Chris Edmonds, 2nd vice commander, came together to produce a video giving a brief history of the Post and once again educating students and staffers of Bethel Elementary School on the POW/MIA Ceremonial Table.

Avery, a Vietnam War veteran, and Chris, a Desert Shield/Desert Storm-era veteran, felt very strongly about honoring those still missing and didn’t want the students to miss out this year due to the restrictions. The video will be available on the Post’s Facebook page on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Check the Post out at 12975 Cabarrus Station Road in Midland.