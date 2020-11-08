Midland Post 433 excels in serving veterans

Black-Phillips American Legion Post 433 in Midland received its temporary charter in September 1947 and its permanent charter in 1956. Over the course of time, the post, which is represented by honorably discharged military veterans, has made great strides by growing in membership and interaction with Midland and nearby Locust communities. The annual autumnal “Charlie Clark Pork Barbeque” has become something quite special to a large following of people in the area.
Over the past six years, the post has energetically sought, with military precision, static displays of demilitarized equipment, which was then placed on the lawn for all to see. This all started in 2014 with the acquisition of an Army 105mm howitzer, which was dedicated in memory of the late James Eudy, a native World War II Army veteran and member at Post 433. In 2019, the post acquired a MK-37 Navy torpedo, which was dedicated with the assistance of the Roberts family to former Cabarrus County sheriff and U.S. Navy World War II veteran James B. Roberts, also a member at Post 433.
Fast-forward to November 2020 during the COVID-19 virus when, not to be deterred, the post once again brought its team into action. The team was comprised of Midland and Locust veterans — Charles Roberts, Mike Fink, Jerry Herlocker, James McLain, Chris Edmonds, Avery Cannup, Wayne Barbee, Post Commander Peter Sabo and Ken White, a “friend of the Legion.”
With the help of member Charles Roberts, a gently used World War II Navy anchor weighing in at 10,250 pounds was located at Glory Days Antique in Newburg, Maryland. The anchor was purchased from owner Bob Green, whose father is a U.S. Navy veteran and happy that the anchor would be placed on display for the American Legion.
Within days of finding it, the team developed a plan to transport the massive anchor to Midland. This is where a “friend of the Legion,” Ken White, who holds a Class A license (Coast to Coast Transport), was contacted and brought onboard the team. Ken explained that both his grandfather and his dad served in the U.S. Navy. His grandfather, a Naval Academy graduate, Class of 1932, attained the rank of captain and served as commanding officer on the USS Cape Esperance (CVE-88) a “Jeep” aircraft carrier operating during World War II in the Pacific Theater of Operations.
Another “Friend of the Legion,” Phil Carter at Metrolina Mulch, has donated stone and mulch to enhance the site around the base of the anchor. We are grateful for so many friends and willing volunteers in the Midland community.
Charles Roberts, along with his Navy veteran brothers and Post members, Jim Roberts, John Roberts, Mike Roberts and Joe Roberts, donated the anchor and plan to add a dedication plaque to honor the Roberts family's 160-plus years of military service.
In addition to acquiring the various demilitarized equipment to entice and educate the community, Post members recently came together to promote one of the four pillars of the American Legion, Americanism. Last year on Veterans Day, members of the Post spoke with students and staff members of Bethel Elementary School about the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Ceremonial Table. Their presentation was well-received.
While we may not be able to do the same this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are not sidelined. Avery Canupp, Post sergeant-at-arms, and Chris Edmonds, 2nd vice commander, came together to produce a video giving a brief history of the Post and once again educating students and staffers of Bethel Elementary School on the POW/MIA Ceremonial Table.
Avery, a Vietnam War veteran, and Chris, a Desert Shield/Desert Storm-era veteran, felt very strongly about honoring those still missing and didn’t want the students to miss out this year due to the restrictions. The video will be available on the Post’s Facebook page on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Check the Post out at 12975 Cabarrus Station Road in Midland.
As commander of District 17, I manage 17 American Legion posts covering Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties, and I can honestly say that Post 443 is a standout among all of my 17 posts. If you are an honorably discharged veteran, you are cordially invited to visit the Post and experience the camaraderie that we share the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. and the third Thursday at 7 p.m.
Our motto is “For God & Country.”
