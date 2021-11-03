 Skip to main content
Midland races run unopposed for the second time, all candidates keep seats
Midland races run unopposed for the second time, all candidates keep seats

Mayor John Crump

Mayor John Crump, who has previously served as mayor of Midland on and off since 2005, has been re-elected in his second unopposed race.

 Town of Midland

All three races in the Town of Midland ran unopposed this election, and Mayor John Crump and Council members Rich Wise and Mike Tallent will keep their seats.

The Town of Midland has seen opposed elections since its incorporation in 2000. When Crump filed to run again for mayor and Wise and Tallent filled for council re-election in 2017, it was the first time in the town's history that all of the town's races were unopposed. 

It has happened again. 

Following the totals Tuesday night, Crump received 88.67% of the vote for mayor with 11.24% going to write-ins. For the two open council seats, Wise and Tallent received 44.44% and 48.37% respectively, and 7.19% went toward write-ins. 

Councilman Rich Wise

Councilman Rich Wise filed for re-election in 2017 and ran unopposed. Four years later, he has run unopposed again and will continue to serve on the council. 

Crump previously served as mayor from 2005-2009 and later was elected as a town council member. When former Mayor Kathy Kitts died in 2017, the town council voted to appoint Crump to fill the remainder of Kitts’ term. He then ran for re-election unopposed. 

Councilman Mike Tallent

Councilman Mike Tallent previously served on the Town Council and was mayor pro tem. He has been re-elected to the council in his second unopposed race. 

Following Crump's appointment, the town council chose Mike Tallent to rejoin to fill Crump's council seat. Wise was also on the board at the time. Tallent had previously served on the town Council as mayor pro tem, but left to serve as the chairman of the Cabarrus County Republican Party.

