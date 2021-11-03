Midland races run unopposed for the second time, all candidates keep seats

All three races in the Town of Midland ran unopposed this election, and Mayor John Crump and Council members Rich Wise and Mike Tallent will keep their seats.

The Town of Midland has seen opposed elections since its incorporation in 2000. When Crump filed to run again for mayor and Wise and Tallent filled for council re-election in 2017, it was the first time in the town's history that all of the town's races were unopposed.

It has happened again.

Following the totals Tuesday night, Crump received 88.67% of the vote for mayor with 11.24% going to write-ins. For the two open council seats, Wise and Tallent received 44.44% and 48.37% respectively, and 7.19% went toward write-ins.

Crump previously served as mayor from 2005-2009 and later was elected as a town council member. When former Mayor Kathy Kitts died in 2017, the town council voted to appoint Crump to fill the remainder of Kitts’ term. He then ran for re-election unopposed.

Following Crump's appointment, the town council chose Mike Tallent to rejoin to fill Crump's council seat. Wise was also on the board at the time. Tallent had previously served on the town Council as mayor pro tem, but left to serve as the chairman of the Cabarrus County Republican Party.