Midland tables rezoning petition, concerns over deed restrictions

MIDLAND — The Midland Town Council approved one rezoning application and tabled another during Tuesday's meeting.
A petition to rezone a 4.81 piece of property located at 3311 N.C. Highway 24/27 E was brought before the town council to rezone the property from single family residential to N.C. 24/27 Commercial.
The council ultimately voted Dec. 8 to table the petition until the next meeting January 2021, due to several concerns surrounding the upkeep of a nearby road, Riceland Way, and concerns over deed restrictions fro the property.
The town's planning and zoning committee had tabled to petition back in October due to concerns over the upkeep of Riceland Way but ultimately the committee approved the petition Nov. 24 to go before council.
Planning, Zoning & Subdivision Administrator Kassie Watts explained that rezoning the property may result in multiple access points to the property and more traffic may find its way to Riceland Way. And the residents that live on that road or responsible for its upkeep. If a second access point is required on Riceland Way, then the developer is responsible to negotiate with the property owners, Watts said.
"It's not that the town doesn't necessarily want to step in and say that this, x,y and z, will be the requirement and there may be some higher level things we may have to require as part of the ordinance," Watts said. "But the actual permission to tie into that road, it is a private road, so that would have to be negotiated with those property owners that are acutely the owners on that road."
One of the property owners, Jennifer Keller, also spoke at the meeting to discuss the private road upkeep and potential deed restrictions on the property. Keller said that according to documents she possessed, the property, barring one particular plot, was to remain zoned residential unless agreed upon by the property owners.
"he greatest concern for me besides the road, which is a big concern to me, is that the property that is being discussed as being rezoned is bound by deed restrictions. And those deed restrictions do clearly state that it is for residential purposes only. Period. They also state that these restrictions are in place from the date that this was signed and for a period of ten years and then renewed every ten years unless agreed upon by a majority of the residents of the street in the neighborhood."
The deed restrictions, she said, also specify the type of homes to be built on the property and also specifies the type of commercial structures to be built on the one plot allowed to be zoned for commercial.
Keller also stated that the upkeep of the private road has constantly been an issue for the property owners.
"My concern is the road is already in disrepair and that is after the homeowners have paid for the repairs more than once. Additional traffic creates additional damage to the road and that is a serious issue," Keller said.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Watts said that she would go back into her research to see if the deed restrictions that Keller brought forward were still applied to the property. According to Watts research, they were not. Watts suggested that, if the restrictions were a concern, that the council table the matter.
Even if the restrictions were in place, Watts said, the town could not enforce them.
"Typically the way that we have handled deed restrictions is that although we cannon enforce them, we are cognizant of them and we try to be respectful of that when we consider rezonings," watts said.
In order to respect the restrictions, the property owner on the rezoning petition would have to agree to a conditional rezoning and the site plan would have to go with it. In order to do this, the planning and zoning process would have to restart for the petition.
If property owner did not approve a conditional rezoning, then the council will have to vote one way or the other on the current petition.
The council tabled the petition to next month in order to learn more about the restricitons.
The council did approve one rezoning petition during its meeting.
There is a 9.85 acre piece of property at 13751 Cabarrus Station Road that is petitioned to be rezoned from agriculture to single family residence.
The application for the rezoning was first made Nov. 4 and the planning and zoning committee approved for the petition to go before council Nov. 24.
Initially, the town received a request from a surveyor to subdivide a one acre lot from the 9.85 acres. But due to its agriculture zoning, the property could not be subdivided into one acre lots. It had to be at least five acres.
The petitioner wanted to give the one acre lot to his daughter and son-in-law in order for them to build a home.
The town came up with the idea to rezone the whole 9.85 property in order to accommodate the one acre.
The town council unanimously approved the petition to rezone.
