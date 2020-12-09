Midland tables rezoning petition, concerns over deed restrictions

One of the property owners, Jennifer Keller, also spoke at the meeting to discuss the private road upkeep and potential deed restrictions on the property. Keller said that according to documents she possessed, the property, barring one particular plot, was to remain zoned residential unless agreed upon by the property owners.

"he greatest concern for me besides the road, which is a big concern to me, is that the property that is being discussed as being rezoned is bound by deed restrictions. And those deed restrictions do clearly state that it is for residential purposes only. Period. They also state that these restrictions are in place from the date that this was signed and for a period of ten years and then renewed every ten years unless agreed upon by a majority of the residents of the street in the neighborhood."

The deed restrictions, she said, also specify the type of homes to be built on the property and also specifies the type of commercial structures to be built on the one plot allowed to be zoned for commercial.

Keller also stated that the upkeep of the private road has constantly been an issue for the property owners.