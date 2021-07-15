Midland to see population, tax base double in ten years from new development

The new residential development projects will also see a major increase in population for the town over a 10 year period.

"A lot of the discussion in some of our most recent projects has been population and population density," Paris said.

Based on current population numbers from the state, the town has about 4,100 residents in Midland. The Forestar development is estimated to bring the town just below 8,000 in population over a ten year period. The other two development projects are expected to increase the town's population by about 400 over a five year period.

Looking at population density, in comparison with neighboring Harrisburg, Midland currently has 12 square miles with 331 people per square mile and Harrisburg has 11 square miles with 1,537 people per square mile, Paris said. Event after the ten year buildout for Forestar, Midland would still have a lower population density.

Paris also cautioned the town council about what it should look for in future developments. He explained that town staff have presented the council with residential development projects that will at least hit a break even point for the town. Paris ran an analysis on recent developments' homes and found that with the increase in needed services those developments require, like fire or water and sewer, the town could loose money.

"This is important for us to consider as we continue to receive new residential projects, where is our break even point from a service standpoint," Paris said. "This is why our staff has been bringing you projects that have been higher than that break even point. We need to take this into consideration as we look into further residential projects."