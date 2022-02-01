Midland to South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA — Hull Technician Fireman William Pettigrew, from Midland, practices vertical welding aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual carrier operations to advance Joint Force interoperability while demonstrating America's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force routinely seeks opportunities to operate in support of peace and stability for all nations.