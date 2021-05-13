Midland's new zoning district sparks discussion, conservation vs. lot size

The development will have two areas, one for age targeted housing and one for traditional housing. There will be two amenity centers for each area and about 3 miles of soft trails for residents. The development's Home Owners Association will be responsible for solid waste, saving the town $220,080 per year in expenses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The community will have five entrances with potentially 13 miles of roads in the community, some of which will be maintained by the town.

The development has set aside 173.94 acres of open space which is more than double the required amount for the zoning district. And there will be about 23 acres of property donated to the Town of Midland for the development of a future EMS or fire station. But Town Manager Doug Paris explained that the town may use the space for other purposes. Cabarrus County, however, did express interest in having another EMS center on the property.

"The town is not planning on building another fire station on that site. We have Fire Station Number 2 a mile and a half down Highway 24/27, which is adequate for that site," Paris said. "If the county decided they were no longer interested in the 23 acres for an ambulance station, then we would find another use for it."