Midland's new zoning district sparks discussion, conservation vs. lot size
Midland's new zoning district sparks discussion, conservation vs. lot size

Midland Town Council Meeting May

The Midland Town Council will vote on rezoning petition next month on over 600 acres of property that could be home to 1,300 new single-family detached houses in the town.

 Victoria Young, Independent Tribune

MIDLAND — The Midland Town Council saw the first rezoning petition from a developer requesting the town's new zoning classification. 

Forestar USA Real Estate Group, Inc. and the Town of Midland worked together to put forward the first rezoning petition under the town's newly added Planned Residential Development (PRD) district. 

The rezoning request was for a 695.76 piece of property that was annexed into the town earlier in the year, one of the largest annexations in the town in 2021.  

The new regulations under the PRD help promote cluster designs, a different development design type for the town. The regulations, according to the item report are meant:

"To promote cluster  development  and  encourage integrated conservation design that creates sustainable, economical, and  efficient use of the land, while providing a harmonious  variety  of housing  choices  and preservation of natural  and  scenic  qualities of  open spaces.  The Planned Residential Development District is a Conditional Zoning District  under the standards  of the Midland  Development  Ordinance.

The development is currently set to have a maximum of 1,310 single-family dethatched units with over half of the lots designated active adults. This means those houses will be targeted for 55-years-and-over home-buyers. But there will be now deed restrictions for age. There are currently three lot sizes in the development, 42, 52 and 66-foot-wide lots.

The development will have two areas, one for age targeted housing and one for traditional housing. There will be two amenity centers for each area and about 3 miles of soft trails for residents. The development's Home Owners Association will be responsible for solid waste, saving the town $220,080 per year in expenses. 

The community will have five entrances with potentially 13 miles of roads in the community, some of which will be maintained by the town. 

The development has set aside 173.94 acres of open space which is more than double the required amount for the zoning district. And there will be about 23 acres of property donated to  the Town of Midland for the development of a future EMS or fire station. But Town Manager Doug Paris explained that the town may use the space for other purposes. Cabarrus County, however, did express interest in having another EMS center on the property. 

"The town is not planning on building another fire station on that site. We have Fire Station Number 2 a mile and a half down Highway 24/27, which is adequate for that site," Paris said. "If the county decided they were no longer interested in the 23 acres for an ambulance station, then we would find another use for it."

Since the development utilizes a cluster design. The plans show some areas where there could be about seven or eight houses per acre. This was concerning for several council members and residents. Mayor Pro-Tem Darren Hartsell requested that Forestar limit the number of 42-foot-wide lots in the design before the council votes on the rezoning next month. 

Town Manager Doug Paris also addressed resident's concerns about the development's impact on the school system. While less than half of the units will be for traditional home-buyers, the community as a whole has almost as many housing units as the town currently has, potentially doubling the town's dwelling units once the community is built out.

Paris explained that the town was in talks with Cabarrus County to get a middle and high school on the town about five years ago. But those tentative plans ultimately fell through when the schools were needed in the Concord area, due to a higher growth rate. 

Council member Allen Burnette, while he had doubts about the close proximity of the houses, did say he appreciated the land conservation of the design.

"It' s going to have the least impact that on the community for a subdivision of this size and this scale," Burnette said. "You're talking a lot of natural land being left natural. There is something to be said for these pod developments."

The council will vote on the rezoning for this property at its June meeting. 

