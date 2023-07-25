CONCORD — The Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation, the mission of which is to provide financial and community support for Atrium Health Cabarrus, is excited to announce Jane Katherine Mikesh as the 20th recipient of the 2023 Ann Cannon Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship Award.

Mikesh is a recent graduate from Concord High School with a 4.48 GPA and is excited to attend UNC Wilmington in the fall while majoring in nursing with a future goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.

Mikesh began volunteering with Atrium Health Cabarrus in 2019 and has given over 95 hours of service through the High School Volunteer Program. Prior to the pandemic, Mikesh volunteered with volunteer services helping with a variety of tasks. One of Mikesh’s very first tasks she remembers was helping to create different tubes of essential oils utilized for holistic healing that supports patients. The COVID pandemic furloughed volunteers, but once high school volunteers were able to return to the hospital, Mikesh began volunteering at Levine Cancer Institute Concord. Mikesh provides comfort to those patients undergoing treatments by getting them snacks and drinks or simply talking about everyday life.

Mikesh shared, “As long as I can honestly remember, my career goals were always to work in the medical field. My heart is most fulfilled when I can help others, and I would like to think I was a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day, and I was able to make a difference for the patients.”

Mikesh accepted the scholarship from Ann and Bill Cannon at an afternoon reception at Atrium Health Cabarrus on July 18. Also in attendance for the award presentation were Tri Tang, Vice President of Business Operations, Katherine Barrier, Director of Volunteer Services, Beth Deal, Coordinator of Volunteer Services all with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Bernadette Reid, Geraldine Plott and Ken Young of Atrium Health Cabarrus Volunteer Scholarship Committee, Kevin Laws and Angel Overcash with the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation, as well as Mikesh’s parents, Chris and Tammy Mikesh and her older brother.

To support Mikesh’s education and career goals, nurses Julie Henderson and Andrea Moody were invited as special guest speakers, giving words of wisdom to Mikesh and speaking to her about their roles in advanced nursing at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Julie Henderson is a clinical nurse specialist in nursing education at Atrium Health Cabarrus and Andrea Moody is a nurse practitioner with Transition Services at the hospital. Both guest speakers gave great insight to Mikesh as she begins her journey in nursing this fall.

“It is truly an honor to gift this scholarship each year to a worthy young individual who understands the value of volunteering and is dedicated to becoming a part of the medical field. Jane Katherine has illustrated the true meaning of volunteerism, community, and leadership. Volunteers are a priceless gift to mankind,” said Ann Cannon. “As a recipient, I know she will continue to demonstrate this philosophy into her future path. Jane walked into our meeting with such a glow and enthusiasm to help others. We are excited to watch her grow, come back home and help our patients when she graduates. We are so honored that Jane is our 20th recipient of this scholarship, it means so much to Bill and me to support our past and future into health care.”

The Ann Cannon Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship Award was established in 2004 and is endowed through the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation as a gift from William (Bill) Cannon in honor of his wife, Ann Cannon. Mr. Cannon endowed this award as recognition of his wife’s volunteer contributions as a founding board member and past chair of the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation and her passion for Atrium Health Cabarrus. The award is used to recognize and support volunteer service among members of the Junior Volunteer Program, who have met the scholarship criteria. The recipients will use this scholarship to assist them as they further their educational pursuits following high school graduation. Since the inception of the scholarship, there have been 20 recipients with a total giving of more than $40,000.

For more information on the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation visit www.CabarrusHealthcareFoundation.org or call 704-403-1369.