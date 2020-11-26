Miles of millions of lights to see

57 nights: Open nightly through Jan. 17, (closed Christmas day), Speedway Christmas will come to life for 57 nights throughout the season, providing families plenty of opportunities to take in the magic of the show.

14 songs: Much of what makes Speedway Christmas so unique are the synchronized lights-to-music that fill much of the infield and concourse. Fourteen popular scores played in rotation bring the show to life as displays — some towering as high as 40 feet in the air — dance and glisten to the tunes.

Only 1: With millions of lights, a slew of popular Christmas movies playing on the speedway’s 16,000-square-foot HDTV and an all-new ice skating rink, there’s only one place families need to be this year to get into the holiday spirit — Speedway Christmas presented by Count On Me NC.

CAR PASSES:

Speedway Christmas presented by Count on Me NC will be open nightly now through Jan. 17, with the exception of limited private bookings and Christmas Day. Tickets are sold per vehicle, online or at the gate starting at $20.

Tickets, schedules and more information are available online at www.speedwaychristmas.com or at the gate.

FOLLOW ALONG:

