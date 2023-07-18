BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University announces Edward Miller of Concord has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester. Miller is a student in SDSU's College of Natural Sciences.

More than 3,000 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2023 semester at SDSU.

To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations on earning this academic achievement.