Mini Mode Boutique buys and sells children's clothing NB through size 8-10, accessories, and maternity wear while being dedicated to supporting our local community and helping you style your kids affordably, according to the business owners.

"Our mission is to give a second life to clothing through sales and partnerships with local charities," said Kim Messenger. "Sustainability is woven into our boutique which is built out and furnished with 90% recycled and repurposed material. We offer multiple services such as local delivery, gift basket creation, online orders, and gift shopping."

Messenger and her family relocated to Concord from Albuquerque, New Mexico with a 3-month old baby in October, 2022. They have been entrepreneurs for several years and have always had a passion for resale and consignment shopping. Then with the arrival of their new baby, They learnt first hand just how expensive things can get. Their aim was also to eliminate the negative stereotypes surrounding consignment shopping and establish an ambiance that is every bit as enjoyable as it is indulgent.

Kim Messenger is the owner of Mini Mode Boutique with the generous help of her husband, Kinzer Messenger and now 11-month-old daughter Ariya. They have a small dedicated team of four ladies who help manage and run the store - all with different specialties.

Mini Mode is located at 5405 Village Drive NW in Afton Village - two doors down from the Wine Room. A grand opening is set for Saturday June 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.