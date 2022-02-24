Mint to Be community baby shower gets bigger, surprise give-away

CONCORD — Mint to Be is gearing up to host its Spring community baby shower and there will be some extra surprises for moms to be this year.
The shower will again be held at the VIDA Wellness Center in Concord and will start at 12 p.m. April 9.
As always, moms to be that attend the shower can expect an essentials kit with diapers, clothes, baby bathtub, pillows, snacks stuffed toys and other items.
At the nonprofit's 2021 fall baby shower, 35 moms attended, a record for Mint to Be. The nonprofit has grown in the past year and that is reflected in the upcoming shower, Mint to Be Founder Sharee Allen said.
This Spring shower will feature:
- A testimonial from a local mother
- Surprise giveaway for part-time daycare for one year for a mom in the community
- Keynote speaker
This shower will take place inside of the Vida Wellness Center and will have a catered lunch.
Moms to be interested in attending the shower can RSVP online here: https://www.coutureeventsbysharee.com/minttobeapp.
The baby shower is also taking donations. Those wishing to donate can go to the Amazon online registry and look up Mint to Be. The shower is in need of diapers, wipes, bottles, blankets, car seats, strollers, bibs, socks and other items.
For any other questions about donations or attending the shower contact Mint to Be at mintobe20@gmail.com or call 704-572-1557.