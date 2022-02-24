Mint to Be community baby shower gets bigger, surprise give-away

CONCORD — Mint to Be is gearing up to host its Spring community baby shower and there will be some extra surprises for moms to be this year.

The shower will again be held at the VIDA Wellness Center in Concord and will start at 12 p.m. April 9.

As always, moms to be that attend the shower can expect an essentials kit with diapers, clothes, baby bathtub, pillows, snacks stuffed toys and other items.

At the nonprofit's 2021 fall baby shower, 35 moms attended, a record for Mint to Be. The nonprofit has grown in the past year and that is reflected in the upcoming shower, Mint to Be Founder Sharee Allen said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This Spring shower will feature:

A testimonial from a local mother

Surprise giveaway for part-time daycare for one year for a mom in the community

Keynote speaker

This shower will take place inside of the Vida Wellness Center and will have a catered lunch.