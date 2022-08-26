Mint To Be of the Carolinas seeks help with baby shower donations

Mint to Be of the Carolinas will host its fourth Annual Community Baby Shower at the Cabarrus Center Oct.1 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This event is hosted by Mint To Be twice per year with a spring and a fall event. This one-of-a-kind event will empower mothers in the City of Concord and surrounding areas with essential needs and valuable information from guest speakers.

This baby shower is significant and is a special way to reach back in our community where it matters the most, plus give back to our mothers.

Mint to Be of the Carolinas will continue to be a safe place for mothers regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or economic status. These women can rely on Mint to Be for support when facing life challenges and transitions or seeking personal development.

This event is made possible by our corporate partners, non-profit partners and volunteers who share our vision of providing essential services and items to improve the quality of life for the mothers in our community. Mothers that are invited to these events are not based on any ethnicity, age or marital status.

The Mint To Be Spring Community Baby Shower event will welcome 70 expectant

mothers from the City of Concord.

HOW THE COMMUNITY CAN SUPPORT:

We are currently accepting donations for the baby shower and throughout the year as we support women in our community every day.

Diapers (Sizes 1-4)

Wipes

Baby Clothing (girl, boy, and neutral)

Essential Items (bottles, baby body care)

Car Seats

Strollers

Baby Blankets

We currently have a PayPal account set up as well for monetary donations.

Amazon Registry

The Cabarrus Innovation Center is located at 57 Union St. Concord, NC 28025.