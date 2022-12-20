Miss Cabarrus 2023 is Deoveune Chappell

The 54th annual Miss Cabarrus County Scholarship Program was held Dec. 3 at Harold E. Winkler Middle School, and Deoveune Chappell was crowned Miss Cabarrus County 2023.

Chappell is the winner of a $1,000 scholarship. She is a graduate of Stanly Community College and is employed at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Her talent was a vocal performance of “Rise Up,” and she will be promoting her platform of “Think Like Me,” which raises autism awareness. Stephanie Easter will represent Deoveune as her Cabarrus County Carolina Princess this year.

Zoey Simpson was crowned Miss Cabarrus County’s Outstanding Teen 2023. She is a student of SCoVE (Stanly County Virtual Education). Simpson performed a lyrical dance to “Never Enough.” The platform that she will be promoting is Mavs Buddies, advocating for children with Down Syndrome. Sophie Simpson will serve as Zoey's Cabarrus County Carolina Princess.

Ella Parker was crowned Miss Cabarrus Outstanding Teen 2023. Parker is a junior at North Lincoln High School. She performed a dance to “Courage,” and she will be promoting her platform, A Chance to Dance. Lyla Cagle will serve as Ella’s Cabarrus County Carolina Princess.

The competition included a private interview as well as competitions for fitness, talent, evening wear and an on-stage question. Chappell won Talent in the Miss division. Jessica Hughes was first runner up and Morgan Kimrey was chosen as Miss Congeniality.

In the Outstanding Teen division, Lena Preslar won Talent and Simpson and Parker tied for Lifestyle & Physical Fitness award. First runner up was Morgan Eudy and Emma Travis was awarded Miss Congeniality for the Outstanding Teen division.

The newly crowned queens will now begin preparing for the Miss North Carolina and the North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen competitions, which will be held in June. The winners from those competitions will advance to compete in the Miss America and America’s Outstanding Teen Competitions.

The Miss Cabarrus County competition is led by co-directors Brittany Sides and Susan Watkins. For more information, go to www.misscabarruscounty.com.