The Miss North Carolina Scholarship competition begins Thursday, June 22, in High Point. County Queens from all over North Carolina will be competing for the title of Miss North Carolina and teens will be competing for the title of Miss North Carolina's Teen. The two winners will then prepare for Miss America and Miss America’s Teen competitions.

Attending the Wardrobe Showing was Miss Cabarrus County Deoveune Chappell, Miss Cabarrus County Teen Zoey Simpson, and Miss Concord Teen Ella Parker.

The Cabarrus County/Concord Queens will compete in private interview, fitness, talent, and evening gown competitions. Accompanying our Queens to High Point will be their Carolina Princesses which are Stephanie Easter, Sophie Simpson and Lyla Cagle.

The Miss Cabarrus County Scholarship Organization hosted the wardrobe showing for the girls at Let’s Dance Studio in Kannapolis. Each Queen and Princess received their own personalized bag full of goodies that they can take to Miss North Carolina week.

Co-Directors of the program are Brittany Sides and Susan Watkins. For more information on competing for a Cabarrus County title, go to www.misscabarruscounty.com. To view the Miss North Carolina Teen and Miss North Carolina competitions that will be held on June 24th, go to https://brushfire.com/crownproductions/.