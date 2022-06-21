 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miss Cabarrus County Queens ready for Miss North Carolina

  • Updated
Pictured are the girls in their opening number outfits and receiving gifts from their committee. The Miss Cabarrus County Scholarship Organization hosted the wardrobe showing for the girls at Let's Dance Studio in Kannapolis.

The Miss North Carolina Scholarship competition will be held this week in High Point.

County Queens from all over North Carolina will be competing for the title of Miss North Carolina and teens will be competing for the title of North Carolina's Outstanding Teen. The two winners will then prepare for Miss America and Miss America's Outstanding Teen competitions.

Miss Cabarrus County is Taylor Foley and the Cabarrus County's Outstanding Teen is Heather Young. The Cabarrus County Queens will compete in private interview, talent, and evening gowns. Accompanying them to High Point will be their Carolina Princesses.

Miss Cabarrus County is Taylor Foley and the Cabarrus County's Outstanding Teen is Heather Young.

Representing Taylor Foley is Kinsleigh Troutman and representing Heather Young are Aubree Young and Oliva Warfford.

Co-Directors of the program are Brittany Sides and Susan Watkins. For more information on competing for a Cabarrus County title, go to www.misscabarruscounty.com.

Last week the young ladies tried on their outfits and wardrobe for this week's competitions.
The competition this week is in High Point.
