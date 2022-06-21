Miss Cabarrus County Queens ready for Miss North Carolina

The Miss North Carolina Scholarship competition will be held this week in High Point.

County Queens from all over North Carolina will be competing for the title of Miss North Carolina and teens will be competing for the title of North Carolina's Outstanding Teen. The two winners will then prepare for Miss America and Miss America's Outstanding Teen competitions.

Miss Cabarrus County is Taylor Foley and the Cabarrus County's Outstanding Teen is Heather Young. The Cabarrus County Queens will compete in private interview, talent, and evening gowns. Accompanying them to High Point will be their Carolina Princesses.

Representing Taylor Foley is Kinsleigh Troutman and representing Heather Young are Aubree Young and Oliva Warfford.

Co-Directors of the program are Brittany Sides and Susan Watkins. For more information on competing for a Cabarrus County title, go to www.misscabarruscounty.com.