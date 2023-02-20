The 2022 Miss Cabarrus County Youth Pageant, directed by Michelle Trombley, was held on Saturday Dec. 3, at Winkler Middle School.

Whitney Mason was the emcee for the event. The judges had the difficult but rewarding task of choosing the 2022 queens. Contestants residing in North Carolina and South Carolina, ages baby to 17 were eligible to compete. Depending on age division competition phases included interview, photogenic, party dress/evening gown, and talent.

There were special guest performances from Let’s Dance Studio as well as the 2021 reigning queens.

A special award recognition went to Taylor Bost for winning the overall highest Majestic Title as well as the Alan E. Haney Overall Talent Award. Addison Gulledge won the Chasity Riley Spirit Award/ overall Interview award. Quinn Joyner won the People’s Choice Award.

Alivia Heath, McKinlee Long, Abby Tinsley, Collins Kentfield and Lacey Fortson were chosen as Ambassador Queens to serve another year. Applicants were chosen by a group of judges based on a written essay that included a community platform they are passionate about. Also were chosen by the display of dedication and participation to the organization.

Along with the five Ambassadors, there were eight newly selected queens.

"We are excited to begin a year full of community service and sisterhood fellowship, as they represent their title in Cabarrus county and surrounding areas," organizers said.

You can follow them on their journey on the organizations Facebook page: Miss Cabarrus County Youth Queens. For community service inquiries and appearances please email michelletrombley@hotmail.com.