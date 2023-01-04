 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLK Day Planning Committee announces weekend celebration schedule Jan. 14-16

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

The weekend of Jan. 14-16 will be jam packed with events for the community to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concord

CABARRUS COUNTY — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is less than two weeks away. 

There is plenty of time to decide how to commemorate the day or the full weekend.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Planning Committee in Concord has announced its MLK weekend celebration schedule. 

The theme for this year's celebration is “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere: Holding Fast to The Dream."

Saturday, Jan. 14

At 9 a.m., the MLK parade will commence at A.L. Brown High School located at 415 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. The parade will march the length of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, over the bridge and end at the Atrium Ballpark.

Gates will open for DreamDay in the Ballpark will begin 10 a.m. in Kannapolis at the Atrium Health Ballpark located 1 Cannon Baller Way. DreamDay events will start after the parade officially ends. 

Sunday, Jan. 15

The Keeper of the Dream Awards Banquet will be held at the City Club Gibson Mill from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The club is located at 325 McGill Avenue Northwest Suite 150. Tickets are already available.

The award exemplifies a person who demonstrates a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the community. 

Monday, Jan. 16

The MLK Family March will kick off at Barber Scotia College at 11:30 a.m. and end at the MLK memorial for a wreath laying at  12 p.m. The memorial is located at 19 Cascade Dr. Northwest.

