MLK theme: 'The time is always right to do what is right'

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee has adapted to COVID-19 safety measures and continues the celebration with a variety of events this holiday weekend.

In previous years, community members, local government officials, and various organizations attended in‐person events such as the Annual Breakfast at Bethel Enrichment Center, the Memorial March to the MLK Plaza, and the Talent Celebration at Logan Multi‐Purpose Center.

The theme for 2021 is a famous quote by Dr. King: "The time is always right to do what is right." Now more than ever, it is crucial that we as a community, a nation take a stand and be willing and able to do what is right toward and for each other.

“Our long‐standing and new partners have re‐imagined ways to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King amid a pandemic,” according to a press release from the planning committee. “We are grateful to each one for this collaborative partnership outreach effort. It takes all of us to help keep Dr. King's dream alive, not just on the third Monday in January but also throughout the year. Collectively, we can make improve the quality of life across our communities.”

More information and links to virtual events for the celebration are online at www.mlkccnc.org