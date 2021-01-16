MLK theme: 'The time is always right to do what is right'

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee has adapted to COVID-19 safety measures and continues the celebration with a variety of events this holiday weekend.
In previous years, community members, local government officials, and various organizations attended in‐person events such as the Annual Breakfast at Bethel Enrichment Center, the Memorial March to the MLK Plaza, and the Talent Celebration at Logan Multi‐Purpose Center.
The theme for 2021 is a famous quote by Dr. King: "The time is always right to do what is right." Now more than ever, it is crucial that we as a community, a nation take a stand and be willing and able to do what is right toward and for each other.
“Our long‐standing and new partners have re‐imagined ways to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King amid a pandemic,” according to a press release from the planning committee. “We are grateful to each one for this collaborative partnership outreach effort. It takes all of us to help keep Dr. King's dream alive, not just on the third Monday in January but also throughout the year. Collectively, we can make improve the quality of life across our communities.”
More information and links to virtual events for the celebration are online at www.mlkccnc.org
A panel discussion was held Friday on “Reflections on the Civil Rights.” Panelists included Ella Mae Small of Concord City Council), Chuck Collier with Racial Equity Cabarrus, Amos McClorey of the NAACP Cabarrus. The event on Zoom was moderated by Black Political Caucus.
A “Stuff the bus” food collection and fish fry were held Saturday at Barber-Scotia.
A prerecord Dr. MLK Oratory Contest will be stream this afternoon (Sunday) at 3 p.m.
Monday’s celebration include:
• Wreath Laying Memorial Service at the MLK Memorial off the Cabarrus Avenue roundabout. It will be pre-recorded and streamed.
• An Art Contest with winners announced on social media and the website.
• BPC Scholarship Presentation
• Another panel discussion: “Perspectives on Social Justice Movement” with panelists Layla Saliba, Chance Barringer, Jaymond Herron. It will be moderated by Black Political Caucus.
Partners for the celebration include: Barber‐Scotia College, Bethel Baptist Church, and Enrichment Center, Black Political Caucus of Cabarrus County, Cabarrus County Government, City of Concord Government, Concord Civil Activists, Cooperative Christian Ministry, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. – Concord Alumnae Chapter, Down Home, NC – Cabarrus County, Grace Lutheran Church, Logan Community Association, Logan Ministers Association, Multi‐Cultural Student Union, NAACP – Cabarrus County, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. – Gamma Epsilon Zeta Chapter.