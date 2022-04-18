Mom gifted with free daycare at community baby shower

CONCORD — Local new non-profit Mint to Be gives one year of free childcare to a local mom.

Sharee Allen wanted the non-profit's spring community shower to be extra special. Belk Inc. offered a $9,360 donation to cover the cost of a year's daycare for one child.

Allen happened to meet a new mom in the supermarket a few months back as she was buying supplies for Mint to Be. After hearing the mother's story, Allen knew she would be the recipient of the year of daycare.

The spring shower was held Saturday, April 9, and it was there that Allen presented the daycare fund. The mom will be able to have a year's worth of day care at Little Scholars Academy in Kannapolis. Allen approached the daycare center a month ago about having a spot for the receiving mom. The center opened its Kannapolis location at the end of September 2021.

But that wasn't the only thing that was different about this community baby shower. For once, everyone was inside and able to eat at tables and that offered a better opportunity to tell moms about the resources Mint to Be provides.

"It is just more intimate," she said. "We're able to connect more, tell them about the resources because with the shower it was kind of quick, go run. To just let them know they have a tribe. They have a resource right here, they don't have to do this alone. It is bigger than the baby shower."

Allen has noticed that the financial struggles for moms are significant right now. She said many moms need help with essentials like groceries, diapers and wipes. Daycare was another concern: the funding and finding a spot.

"Daycare is the hot topic," Allen said. "People just don't have the resources to get it or the finances to pay for it."

During the shower, Allen let the moms know Mint to Be's resources, including those for Post-partum resources.

"When you go through this, you can think, oh I don't have anybody. I'm alone. I don't have anybody, because they're not my family," she said. "But there are truly people out there. They may not be your bloodline family, but they will help you get to a better place."

Allen reminded moms to get in contact if they needed any resources.

There were 25 moms who received essential kits at the community baby shower. The kits included diapers, wipes, blankets, toys, books, baby baths and other essentials.