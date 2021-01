On Tuesday, February 2, City of Concord Water Resources crews will close a portion of Montford Avenue from Concord Parkway N to Helen Drive in order to perform maintenance on a water main.

The road closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2 and last through the night until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

During the closure, City of Concord water customers will not experience any type of water interruptions in their service.