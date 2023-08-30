It was an emotional homecoming for many in the community. More than three years after Frank Liske’s iconic barn burned to the ground, people came out Tuesday evening to welcome back an old friend, as the park’s new barn had its grand opening and ribbon cutting.

“This is a great example of something really good coming from something really bad,” said Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chairman Steve Morris, noting that the new facility belongs to the "people of Cabarrus County."

The original barn, built in the 1940s by the Stonewall Jackson Training School, was primarily used as a dairy barn. When Cabarrus County opened Frank Liske Park in 1982, the barn became a gathering place for all types of events including weddings, birthdays, baby showers, receptions, exercise classes and school field trips. The barn also hosted several notable luminaries within the state, including former Gov. Jim Hunt.

With Frank Liske being the county’s first park and the barn being the crown jewel of the park, “This was always our cornerstone,” said retired Cabarrus County Parks and Recreation Director Steve Little.

The new two-story 12,700-square-foot barn will continue its predecessor’s legacy of serving the community. The facility features two kitchens, air conditioning, large rental areas, an elevator, private bathrooms on both floors and exterior public bathrooms. There is also a 47-foot silo next to the barn, complete with a history wall of key park dates and milestones at its bottom.

“This barn may be a little bit fancier than what we are used to and it may look a little less barn-y, but she is our barn,” said Megan Baumgardner, chair of the Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks Commission, who recalled the many field trips she took to the barn as a young child. “That legacy is the same. And I know that as you walk around tonight and introduce yourself to this new version of an old favorite, you will see that the bones are good.”

The new barn is much more than a structure, Baumgardner said, it’s a “monument for our county and our community.”

Randy Daniels, retired Frank Liske Park Manager, highlighted some of the original barn’s memorable moments over the years, including hosting a Welcome Home event for soldiers of the 1454th National Guard Unit, as they came home from serving abroad during Operation Desert Storm.

Daniels is confident the new facility will continue the old one’s remarkable legacy.

“For us, it will always be remembered as The Barn,” Daniels said. “Now it’s time for this new building to start providing its own unbelievable memories to new generations.

Following the presentation inside the facility, the crowd went outside to the front entrance of the barn, where Morris and the other county commissioners, along with Active Living and Parks Director Londa Strong, preceded with the official ribbon cutting.