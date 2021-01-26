More contagious COVID-19 variant found in Mecklenburg County

Over the weekend, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced that the state has seen its first confirmed case of the UK COVID-19 variant, which is more contagious.
The NCDHHS announced Saturday, Jan. 23, in a news release that one patient in Mecklenburg County was confirmed to have the COVID-19 B.1.1.7. Variant, known as the UK variant.
Dr. Katie Passaretti, medical director of infection prevention at Atrium Health, said the variant is known to be more contagious. In a Monday press meeting, Passaretti explained the variant’s infection rate. She said that instead of one person infecting just two people, that person could infect three or four.
“We are still in the learning stage with the newer variant,” Passaretti said. “It does appear that this UK variant is more easily spread from person to person.”
Since the virus is more contagious, this poses a risk to increase the numbers of people infected and potentially the number of hospitalizations.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Jan. 22 that the UK variant may be linked to a higher degree of morbidity from the virus. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that there is no current evidence that it causes more severe illness or increased risk of death. A European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's Jan. 21 risk assessment also stated that the UK variant isn’t showing a higher morbidity rate.
Mutations in viruses are common. Passaretti said the COVID-19 virus has been mutating for months, but some of the newer mutations are showing a higher possibility of contagion.
Despite current conjecture, Passaretti said good hand hygiene, wearing masks and proper social distancing is essential.
“These new strains absolutely are of concern, and it is important to reinforce masking when you are with someone outside of your household,” she said.
Since the UK variant is more contagious, there may be more than one case currently in the state.
“I suspect that there are more cases in the community,” Passaretti said. “Luckily, most recently we have seen a downward trend in the number of new cases per day nationally, and hospitalizations have leveled out and decreased a little bit.”
But while the new strain is contagious, the same preventative measures apply. Frequent and thorough handwashing, proper social distancing and masks will prevent the spread of the new variant. The CDC also suggests a multilayered mask with tight weaving to prevent particles from seeping through the material.
And vaccines are also a major tool.
Vaccinations will help control the spread of the disease, including the new variants. The current approved vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are said to be effective against the new strains.
Atrium Health held its first mass vaccination clinic over the weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The clinic came in just shy of its 16,000 vaccination goal and administered 15,700.
The second event will be held at the Bank of America stadium this Friday through Sunday. There will be 19,000 vaccines available for the event. All appointment slots have been filled.