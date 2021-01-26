More contagious COVID-19 variant found in Mecklenburg County

Mutations in viruses are common. Passaretti said the COVID-19 virus has been mutating for months, but some of the newer mutations are showing a higher possibility of contagion.

Despite current conjecture, Passaretti said good hand hygiene, wearing masks and proper social distancing is essential.

“These new strains absolutely are of concern, and it is important to reinforce masking when you are with someone outside of your household,” she said.

Since the UK variant is more contagious, there may be more than one case currently in the state.

“I suspect that there are more cases in the community,” Passaretti said. “Luckily, most recently we have seen a downward trend in the number of new cases per day nationally, and hospitalizations have leveled out and decreased a little bit.”

But while the new strain is contagious, the same preventative measures apply. Frequent and thorough handwashing, proper social distancing and masks will prevent the spread of the new variant. The CDC also suggests a multilayered mask with tight weaving to prevent particles from seeping through the material.

And vaccines are also a major tool.