Farmers markets across the area expand this week in Kannapolis, Concord and Harrisburg.

The Kannapolis Farmers Market will open for the 2023 season Thursday, May 4. The market will be held every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. The market continues through September.

Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, baked goods, crafts, and prepared foods. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.

This season will include pop-up features including live music, Cabarrus County Library demonstrations, and Chick-fil-A mobile vendor.

Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. You may unsubscribe at any time.

For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.

Other markets opening

The Piedmont Farmers Market on Winecoff School Road is open year round and is now open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Its expanded locations open this week.

The Harrisburg Farmers Market will be open from 3-6 p.m. Mondays at the Old Post Office, 6960 Robinson Church Road.

On Tuesdays, the Rotary Square Concord Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 111 Union St. S., Concord.