More housing heads to Harrisburg, council votes next month

HARRISBURG — More housing is heading to Harrisburg after the town council approved the annexation of six land parcels during its Monday night meeting.

The property is located off of Rocky River Crossing Road and is associated with Shelby Woods Residential Subdivision.

The town is currently combing over construction documents submitted by Shelby Woods that detail plans to put 13 single-family detached homes on the newly annexed property. With current plans, the housing density for this project will meet medium residential density standards.

Before the property was annexed, it was located within the town's Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) and was subdivided under the current zoning. This is why neighboring property owners did not receive a rezoning notice, Planning and Zoning Director Sushil Nepal said.

The public hearing for this annexation request was held in February. During last month's council meeting residents and council members wondered why the nearby residents did not receive a rezoning notice. Because this was not a rezoning request, the town placed a sign notifying the public about the annexation and sent notification letters out to any property owners within 100 feet of the annexation request.

