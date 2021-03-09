More housing heads to Harrisburg, council votes next month

HARRISBURG — More housing is heading to Harrisburg after the town council approved the annexation of six land parcels during its Monday night meeting.
The property is located off of Rocky River Crossing Road and is associated with Shelby Woods Residential Subdivision.
The town is currently combing over construction documents submitted by Shelby Woods that detail plans to put 13 single-family detached homes on the newly annexed property. With current plans, the housing density for this project will meet medium residential density standards.
Before the property was annexed, it was located within the town's Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) and was subdivided under the current zoning. This is why neighboring property owners did not receive a rezoning notice, Planning and Zoning Director Sushil Nepal said.
The public hearing for this annexation request was held in February. During last month's council meeting residents and council members wondered why the nearby residents did not receive a rezoning notice. Because this was not a rezoning request, the town placed a sign notifying the public about the annexation and sent notification letters out to any property owners within 100 feet of the annexation request.
Council member Rodney Dellinger also mentioned that there is a speed bump near the entrance of the property off the Morehead Road side.
Town Engineer and Public Works Director Rob Donham explained that the speed bump will be removed because it does not conform to town standards. Donham, Nepal and the developer have discussed replacing the speed bump with a raised cross walk to still alert traffic to the change in speed and also conform to town standards.
Nepal also stated that the council will expect to see development plans without exposed concrete foundations. Nepal said several council members stated that they preferred developers to cover any exposed concrete foundations. This is a detail Nepal has discussed with the Shelby Woods developer and plans to discuss with any future developers in the town.
The town council also held two public hearings for the annexation and rezoning request from Harrisburg Real Estate Investments, LCC for property located off of Plaza Drive Ext.
The annexation and rezoning application shows plans to develop the 2.46-acre property into four single-family detached homes. To do this, Harrisburg Real Estate Investments requested that the property be rezoned from the current Low Density Residential (LDR) in Cabarrus County to Conditional Residential Low Density (CZ-RL) in the town.
If approved, staff will continue reviewing the site plan in accordance with the Unified Development Ordinance during the subsequent preliminary plat and construction document reviews.