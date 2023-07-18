During Thursday evening’s Concord City Council meeting, Tom Fagart, historian officer of Fred Y. McConnnell American Legion Post 51, spoke about how the city employees who take care of the three municipal cemeteries, including Oakwood, are much more than maintenance workers.

“That’s the wrong name for these guys,” he said. “They’re not maintenance guys, they’re caregivers.”

Cemetery Maintenance Manager Jackson Joseph and his crew look after 1,531 veterans buried at Oakwood, including 59 documented war casualties. The number spans from the Mexican-American War in the mid-19th century to present day.

In appreciation of the workers’ efforts, Fagart, on behalf of Post 51, presented Joseph and his employees with the American Legion Commendation award for patriotism and preservation of history.

And there is a ton of history associated with Oakwood, which Fagart said dates back to at least 1831.

“The preservation of the cemetery is ultimately important because it is the history of this town,” he said, noting the men who built the old courthouse are veterans and 95 percent of them are buried at Oakwood.

Fagart, who was at council with several of his Post 51 members, who began documenting the veterans buried at Oakwood about a decade ago, highlighted several of the war heroes.

They include James Napoleon Brown, the earliest known veteran who fought in the Mexican-American War, and later became mayor of Concord; Annie Ferguson, the first nurse in North Carolina to volunteer to serve in the Spanish-American War, and Samuel Parker, the most highly decorated U.S. soldier in World War I. Parker received the Medal of Honor from President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1936.

“We have a little history there and these guys all know it and they take their work personally,” Fagart said.

Joseph and his team, as part of Wreaths Across America, helped place 1,116 wreaths on veterans’ graves in the cemetery in December. The hope this year is to have 1,600 sponsored wreaths, Fagart said.

"Joseph is truly a blessing to the City of Concord," Fagart said.