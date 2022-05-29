Most government offices closed, but parks and some other services operate on holiday

CONCORD — All Cabarrus County Government offices are closed Monday, May 30, to observe Memorial Day. Offices will reopen Tuesday, May 31.

All branches of the Cabarrus County Library System will close Monday, May 30, and reopen Tuesday, May 31.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility located off Highway 49 will be closed Monday, May 30, and will reopen Tuesday, May 31.

The Construction and Demolition Landfill on Irish Potato Road will close Monday, May 30, and reopen Tuesday, May 31.

All Cabarrus County parks will operate normal hours over Memorial Day weekend. Frank Liske Park is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Camp T.N. Spencer, Vietnam Veterans and Rob Wallace parks will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Cabarrus County Senior centers are closed on Memorial Day. For those who live in unincorporated areas, Republic Services will operate during regular hours.

Kannapolis holiday schedule

All city of Kannapolis offices will be closed for business Monday, May 30, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. There will be no disruption in garbage and recycling collection service; however, there will be no yard debris collection on Monday.

All Kannapolis parks will be open for regular operating hours from dawn until dusk. Beginning May 28, the Village Park carousel, splash pad and train will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays through Aug. 21.

Concord offices closed, other schedules adjusted

City of Concord government offices will be closed Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the observed holiday.

Garbage, recycling, bulky, and yard waste schedule

No collection services will be provided Monday, May 30. Garbage, recycling and bulky waste customers will have a one-day delay in collection for those services. Customers on the Friday route will have collection on Saturday, June 4.

Yard waste for all customers should be at the curb by 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. Crews will begin with the Monday route area and work through each day’s route to catch up, with all yard waste collected by Friday afternoon, June 3.

Customers are reminded that all garbage, recycling, bulky, and yard waste must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on their collection day. If items are set out after 6 a.m., they may not be located and collected. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5 p.m. the night before, and can visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday or download the CARTology mobile app to verify their collection schedule.

Rider Transit

Rider Transit will be closed and buses will not operate on Monday, May 30. Regular service will resume Tuesday, May 31.

Parks and Recreation

On Monday, May 30, the Academy and Hartsell Recreation Centers and the Logan Multi-Purpose Center will follow holiday hours and open from noon to 6 p.m. The David Phillips Activity Center will be closed.

All city parks and greenways will be open.