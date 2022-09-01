Mount Pleasant Class of 1959 held reunion

The 1959 Class of Mount Pleasant High School held their 63rd reunion on Saturday, Aug. 6. They met at 1 p.m. in the Archie E. Moose Fellowship Hall, near Bethel – Bear Creek Reformed Church.
Attending were: First row – Joyce Eudy Stancil, Rebekah Honeycutt Fine, Barbara Allmon Bost, Varah Dry Moose, Ellen Hahn Adams, Ethelyn Smith Hegele, Mary Allman Isenhour, and Edward McDaniel. Second row – Ray Bost, Jessie Fisher Blackwelder, Bill Barnhardt, Allen McDonald, Charles Hiatt, Lynn Ritchie, Bob Byrd, and Carol Von Cannon Harkey.