Mount Pleasant Class of 1959 held reunion

Mount Pleasant High School Class of 1959

The 1959 Class of Mount Pleasant High School held their 63rd reunion on Saturday, Aug. 6. They met at 1 p.m. in the Archie E. Moose Fellowship Hall, near Bethel – Bear Creek Reformed Church. Attending were: First row – Joyce Eudy Stancil, Rebekah Honeycutt Fine, Barbara Allmon Bost, Varah Dry Moose, Ellen Hahn Adams, Ethelyn Smith Hegele, Mary Allman Isenhour, and Edward McDaniel. Second row – Ray Bost, Jessie Fisher Blackwelder, Bill Barnhardt, Allen McDonald, Charles Hiatt, Lynn Ritchie, Bob Byrd, and Carol Von Cannon Harkey.

