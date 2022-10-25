Mount Pleasant High School Class of ’67 held reunion

The 1967 Class of Mount Pleasant High School held its 55th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Archie E. Moose Fellowship Center, affiliated with Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church. Classmates enjoyed a delicious meal catered by The Smoke Pit, Concord. A memorial table held the photos of 24 classmates who have passed away since graduation. One classmate, Fred Leroy Roach, Jr. was a Marine and was a casualty of the Vietnam War in 1969. Shown from left to right are: First row, seated – Kay Carriker Kirk, Mary Whittington Fink, Gail Barnhardt Swaringen, Alice Kluttz Davis (teacher), Cynthia Worrell Buckwell, Max Hurlocker, Marie Ellington Kluttz, Steve Sanders. Second row – Cynthia Ritchie Hinson, Bonnie Wensil Moose, Linda Blackwelder Preston, Terry Campbell Minton, Janelle Bost Correll, Marty Carver Lovette, Janet Hill Stancil, Trudy Furr Cauble, Sue Riley Cook, Brinda Eudy Paone, Janet Black Callahan. Third row (back) – Linda Whitley Smith, Kim Miller, Frances Carriker Helms, John Plyler, Larry Harkey, Rose Walker Barrier, Terry Baucom, Larry Bost, Pat Sapp Mauldin, Joan Barringer Dry, W. B. Allmon, Sharyn Smith Elder, Carl D. Pless Jr., George Foil, Mack Safrit.