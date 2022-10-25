 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mount Pleasant High School Class of ’67 held reunion

  • Updated
  • 0
Mount Pleasant High School Class of ’67

The 1967 Class of Mount Pleasant High School held its 55th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Archie E. Moose Fellowship Center, affiliated with Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church. Classmates enjoyed a delicious meal catered by The Smoke Pit, Concord. A memorial table held the photos of 24 classmates who have passed away since graduation. One classmate, Fred Leroy Roach, Jr. was a Marine and was a casualty of the Vietnam War in 1969. Shown from left to right are: First row, seated – Kay Carriker Kirk, Mary Whittington Fink, Gail Barnhardt Swaringen, Alice Kluttz Davis (teacher), Cynthia Worrell Buckwell, Max Hurlocker, Marie Ellington Kluttz, Steve Sanders. Second row – Cynthia Ritchie Hinson, Bonnie Wensil Moose, Linda Blackwelder Preston, Terry Campbell Minton, Janelle Bost Correll, Marty Carver Lovette, Janet Hill Stancil, Trudy Furr Cauble, Sue Riley Cook, Brinda Eudy Paone, Janet Black Callahan. Third row (back) – Linda Whitley Smith, Kim Miller, Frances Carriker Helms, John Plyler, Larry Harkey, Rose Walker Barrier, Terry Baucom, Larry Bost, Pat Sapp Mauldin, Joan Barringer Dry, W. B. Allmon, Sharyn Smith Elder, Carl D. Pless Jr., George Foil, Mack Safrit.

 Kristin Herlocker/Special to the Independent Tribune

The 1967 Class of Mount Pleasant High School held its 55th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1,  at the Archie E. Moose Fellowship Center, affiliated with Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church.

Classmates enjoyed a delicious meal catered by The Smoke Pit, Concord. A memorial table held the photos of 24 classmates who have passed away since graduation.

One classmate, Fred Leroy Roach, Jr. was a Marine and was a casualty of the Vietnam War in 1969. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I-77 Charlotte-to-SC toll lanes work could start in 5 yrs — with this option, DOT says

I-77 Charlotte-to-SC toll lanes work could start in 5 yrs — with this option, DOT says

Construction of Interstate 77 toll lanes from Charlotte to South Carolina could start in about five years, if elected officials on a regional transportation planning group recommend that a contractor finance, build and manage the lanes, state highway officials said this week. That’s one of the ways the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization board could suggest financing ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish man trekking to World Cup goes missing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts