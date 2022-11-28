Mount Pleasant High School student granted dream come true

MOUNT PLEASANT — Last weekend, Ethan Ford, a 17-year-old from Mount Pleasant, fulfilled a lifelong dream when he attended a University of Georgia Football Dream Experience.

Ford and his family ventured from their North Carolina home to Athens, Georgia where he received a behind-the-scenes fan experience, including a locker room and field tour and a VIP position in the Dawg Walk. He spent one-on-one time with head coach Kirby Smart and Heisman contender and quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ford also took the field at Sanford Stadium for a pre-game sideline experience before watching UGA battle Georgia Tech.

Ford was selected as a Dream Recipient by fellow classmates and members of the Mount Pleasant High School Junior Dream Team earlier this year. This program is linked to the national non-profit Dream On 3. The organization makes sports dreams a reality for kids and young adults living with life-altering conditions.

The fact that Ford lives with cerebral palsy, a condition that is without a cure and is marked by impaired muscle coordination, has not created separation between him and his peers. In fact, it’s been the opposite. Much due to the inclusive culture at his high school and Ford’s upbeat spirit, his fellow students have fully embraced and supported him. This undeniable acceptance despite differences is something that has inspired thanksgiving amongst an entire community.

This dream experience was the culmination of many months of fundraising, planning and community awareness by high schoolers, all in support of Ford. Ford’s sports dream became a reality at the UGA-Georgia Tech battle of the state rivalry matchup.

Dream On 3 is a national 501c3 organization headquartered in Charlotte with chapters serving the Carolinas, Colorado, Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland and Georgia. The organization will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023 and has recently announced plans for additional chapters across the country. The organization makes sports-themed dreams come true for kids and teens living with terminal and life-altering medical conditions including those with mental health challenges and intellectual disabilities.