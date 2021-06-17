Mount Pleasant native wins another national-level masonry competition

MOUNT PLEASANT — Grant Helms continues to excel as he once again came away a winner at the national level in masonry.
Two years after Helms won the 2019 Skills USA masonry challenge, he qualified for the Mason Contractors Association of American Masonry Skills Challenge by winning his regional competition last month. Then last week he took home a national title winning the third year level out in Las Vegas.
The West Rowan High School graduate and Mount Pleasant native didn’t go into this year’s event with any expectations, but he was confident in knowing how hard he works to get better at his craft.
“I really didn’t know (how it would go),” he said in a phone call Wednesday. “That’s a national level competition so you’re competing against the best people in every state. You think about it and you’re competing against the best people in all the states. I didn’t expect to win, but I wanted to win, but you just never know.”
Helms has been competing in masonry competitions since he was a sophomore in high school. His father introduced him to masonry and he has even competed with him in attempting to qualify for the Bricklayer 500 which is a two-man national competition also held every year in Las Vegas.
Masonry has been a part of Helms’ entire life and he truly developed a passion for competing in the last few years.
“I like to win,” he said. “I spent a lot of time practicing especially when I was in high school. I would practice every day. I’d go to school and build a project to practice for the masonry contest every single day. Sometimes I’d build two or three a day. I’d go to school and I’d build one and sometimes two at school and then I’d come home and build another one some days and it really pays off when you win. It really pays off when you win a competition, it does.”
Helms now will turn his sights on the Bricklayer 500 which will be held in late October. He has yet to qualify for the event nationally, but has finished fourth and second respectively at Regionals which puts him right on the cusp of punching his ticket to the competition.
The winner of the Bricklayer 500 receives a truck for their efforts, but the prizes are not why Helms does what he does.
“I know a lot of people always ask me, ‘Well what’d you win this contest? How much money did you win?’” He said. “And I always told them, I said, ‘I don’t care about any of the money, any of the prizes they give out, it’s nice, but I don’t do it for the prize, I do it for the title.’ That’s what I always tell people.”
Helms has seen a lot of winning over his last few years, but his ultimate goal is winning the Bricklayer 500.
“Obviously I want to win the Regional and obviously I want to win out there, but eventually in my future I want to win out there,” he said. “Every competition I go to my goal is to win, but that doesn’t happen sometimes, but my goal is to one day win out there, but you’ve got to win the Regional first. If you win the Regional this year that means you’re qualified to go to the national level, but that doesn’t mean you go back next year, you’ve got to win the Regional again to get back out there. But my goal is to win out there one day. That might be 20 years from now but that’s my goal.”