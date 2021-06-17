Mount Pleasant native wins another national-level masonry competition

“I like to win,” he said. “I spent a lot of time practicing especially when I was in high school. I would practice every day. I’d go to school and build a project to practice for the masonry contest every single day. Sometimes I’d build two or three a day. I’d go to school and I’d build one and sometimes two at school and then I’d come home and build another one some days and it really pays off when you win. It really pays off when you win a competition, it does.”

Helms now will turn his sights on the Bricklayer 500 which will be held in late October. He has yet to qualify for the event nationally, but has finished fourth and second respectively at Regionals which puts him right on the cusp of punching his ticket to the competition.

The winner of the Bricklayer 500 receives a truck for their efforts, but the prizes are not why Helms does what he does.

“I know a lot of people always ask me, ‘Well what’d you win this contest? How much money did you win?’” He said. “And I always told them, I said, ‘I don’t care about any of the money, any of the prizes they give out, it’s nice, but I don’t do it for the prize, I do it for the title.’ That’s what I always tell people.”

Helms has seen a lot of winning over his last few years, but his ultimate goal is winning the Bricklayer 500.

“Obviously I want to win the Regional and obviously I want to win out there, but eventually in my future I want to win out there,” he said. “Every competition I go to my goal is to win, but that doesn’t happen sometimes, but my goal is to one day win out there, but you’ve got to win the Regional first. If you win the Regional this year that means you’re qualified to go to the national level, but that doesn’t mean you go back next year, you’ve got to win the Regional again to get back out there. But my goal is to win out there one day. That might be 20 years from now but that’s my goal.”